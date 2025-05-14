Three new arts and culture offerings in our region

In this hour we learn about three new arts and culture offerings from our region: a film, a musical performance and a novel.

This week the Vermont Film and Folklore Festival in Manchester will screen the documentary "Far Out: Life On and After the Commune." Director and co-producer Charles Light of Guilford shares his stories of commune life in the 1960s and 1970s. (The Vermont Film and Folklore Festival is a Vermont Public business sponsor.)

The Brattleboro Concert Choir will soon premiere a moving new piece that pays homage to the lives of animals. The choir will perform "Requiem for Animals" accompanied by a string orchestra at the Persons Auditorium in Marlboro, May 17-18. Composer Keane Southard and Brattleboro Concert Choir director Jonathan Harvey tell us about how this unique work came together.

East Montpelier author Sarah Yahm's new novel "Unfinished Acts of Wild Creation" is a multigenerational family saga that was published this month by Dzanc Books. One of the main characters, Louise, flees her family when she is diagnosed with the same rare degenerative disease that afflicted her mother.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

