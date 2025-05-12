Federal agency cancels grants for arts organizations across Vermont

Arts and culture organizations across Vermont have been notified that their federal grants from the National Endowment for the Arts have been canceled. Affected organizations include the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, Vermont Folklife, and the Flynn Center in Burlington.

Susan Evans McClure is the executive director of the Vermont Arts Council, which is the local partner agency for the National Endowment for the Arts. She joins Vermont Edition to discuss the still-evolving funding landscape for local arts organizations.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 12, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

