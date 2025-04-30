Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Media
Vermont Edition

Johnson poet Sarah Audsley on upending poetic expectations

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Anna Berg
Published April 30, 2025 at 3:49 PM EDT
Sarah Audsley is the author of the 2023 poetry collection, Landlock X.

Sarah Audsley is a poet and author of the book Landlock X. A Korean American adoptee, Audsley’s experiences growing up as person of color in Vermont grace her poetic work.

Audsley is a graduate of the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College. She lives in Johnson, where she works as the writing program director at the Vermont Studio Center. Audsley is a member of The Starlings Collective, a creative collective of BIPOC adoptee writers and artists.

This episode of Vermont Edition also featured an interview with New Yorker cartoonist Harry Bliss about his new memoir, You Can Never Die.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Anna Berg
