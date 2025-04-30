Johnson poet Sarah Audsley on upending poetic expectations

Sarah Audsley is a poet and author of the book Landlock X. A Korean American adoptee, Audsley’s experiences growing up as person of color in Vermont grace her poetic work.

Audsley is a graduate of the MFA Program for Writers at Warren Wilson College. She lives in Johnson, where she works as the writing program director at the Vermont Studio Center. Audsley is a member of The Starlings Collective, a creative collective of BIPOC adoptee writers and artists.

This episode of Vermont Edition also featured an interview with New Yorker cartoonist Harry Bliss about his new memoir, You Can Never Die.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

