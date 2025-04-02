How Vermont businesses can attract and maintain a BIPOC workforce

Vermont is the second whitest state in the United States, after our northern New England pal Maine. According to the United States Census Bureau, Vermont’s minority population grew slightly between 2010 to 2020. The state’s population went from 1.5 percent Hispanic to 2.4 percent, and 1 percent Black to 1.4 percent.

Getting diverse groups of people to remain in the state can be a challenge. Tino Ruthanhira, executive director and co-founder of the Vermont Professionals of Color Network, has stepped in to help. Late last year it launched a program to help businesses recruit and retain people of color from out of state. It’s called the Newcomer Nexus program.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 1st, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

