Vermont Edition

How Vermont businesses can attract and maintain a BIPOC workforce

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published April 2, 2025 at 11:02 AM EDT

Vermont is the second whitest state in the United States, after our northern New England pal Maine. According to the United States Census Bureau, Vermont’s minority population grew slightly between 2010 to 2020. The state’s population went from 1.5 percent Hispanic to 2.4 percent, and 1 percent Black to 1.4 percent.

Getting diverse groups of people to remain in the state can be a challenge. Tino Ruthanhira, executive director and co-founder of the Vermont Professionals of Color Network, has stepped in to help. Late last year it launched a program to help businesses recruit and retain people of color from out of state. It’s called the Newcomer Nexus program.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, April 1st, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
Daniela Fierro is a news producer for Vermont Edition. Email Daniela.
