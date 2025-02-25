Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

The legislative battle over Vermont's Global Warming Solutions Act

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published February 25, 2025 at 2:51 PM EST
Empty chairs sit at two rows of curved desks.
Sophie Stephens
/
Vermont Public
One of the key debates in the Montpelier statehouse this session is over the future of energy and climate policy.

Gov. Phil Scott wants to roll back some of Vermont’s key climate laws, arguing they are too costly to implement. Lawmakers are debating whether to stay the course on climate action. Vermont Public’s Peter Hirschfeld breaks down this debate over the Global Warming Solutions Act. He also looks at how legislators are preparing for Town Meeting Day and navigating uncertainty around federal funding.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

