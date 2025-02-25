The legislative battle over Vermont's Global Warming Solutions Act

Gov. Phil Scott wants to roll back some of Vermont’s key climate laws, arguing they are too costly to implement. Lawmakers are debating whether to stay the course on climate action. Vermont Public’s Peter Hirschfeld breaks down this debate over the Global Warming Solutions Act. He also looks at how legislators are preparing for Town Meeting Day and navigating uncertainty around federal funding.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

