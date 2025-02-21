Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont This Week
Vermont This Week

In review: Climate policy pushback, school budget cuts, Burlington City Council races

Published February 21, 2025 at 4:28 PM EST

This week, advocates and some Democratic lawmakers have pushed back on Gov. Phil Scott's plan to repeal some climate change standards.

And, school budgets getting slashed ahead of Town Meeting Day poses the question: Will it be enough to get them a passing grade from voters?

And, on Town Meeting Day, the balance of power is in balance in Burlington.

This week's panel

Dive deeper

