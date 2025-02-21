In review: Climate policy pushback, school budget cuts, Burlington City Council races

This week, advocates and some Democratic lawmakers have pushed back on Gov. Phil Scott's plan to repeal some climate change standards.

And, school budgets getting slashed ahead of Town Meeting Day poses the question: Will it be enough to get them a passing grade from voters?

And, on Town Meeting Day, the balance of power is in balance in Burlington.

