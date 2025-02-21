In review: Climate policy pushback, school budget cuts, Burlington City Council races
This week, advocates and some Democratic lawmakers have pushed back on Gov. Phil Scott's plan to repeal some climate change standards.
And, school budgets getting slashed ahead of Town Meeting Day poses the question: Will it be enough to get them a passing grade from voters?
And, on Town Meeting Day, the balance of power is in balance in Burlington.
Subscribe to the Vermont This Week podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen.
This week's panel
- Cat Viglienzoni - Guest moderator - WCAX
- Lola Duffort - Vermont Public
- Mark Johnson - WCAX
- Katharine Huntley - WCAX
Dive deeper
- Scott's plan to repeal emissions mandates draws scorn from advocates (Vermont Public)
- Balance of power up for grabs on Burlington City Council (WCAX)
- Taxpayers demanded relief. Now, many schools are downsizing (Vermont Public)
- Burke will not seek job as permanent Burlington police chief (WCAX)
- Vermont Economic Development Commissioner Joan Goldstein to step down (VTDigger)