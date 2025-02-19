Scott's plan to repeal emissions mandates draws scorn from advocates

Republican Gov. Phil Scott has presented the Legislature with a new “climate action” proposal that would, according to environmental advocates and many Democratic lawmakers, functionally dismantle Vermont’s landmark emissions reduction law.

The Global Warming Solutions Act of 2020 requires Vermont to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at rates that scientists say are necessary to avoid the most catastrophic effects of global warming.

It also established a “private right of action” that allows individuals or organizations to sue the state if it fails to meet statutory emissions reductions targets in 2025, 2030 and 2050.

Scott is now asking lawmakers to eliminate the mandatory targets, do away with the private right of action, and weaken the policymaking power of a 23-person Vermont Climate Council that was created by the Legislature to drive the energy transition in Vermont.

Scott’s Secretary of Natural Resources, Julie Moore, says the law has led lawmakers and the council to develop policies — such as the clean heat standard — that would raise the cost of fossil fuels.

“We have sort of gone into them without a clear sense of how much it would actually cost to do the work,” Moore said. “And that makes it really hard then to set priorities and design programs if you don’t have a sense upfront of how much you’re willing to spend.”

Scott’s alternative climate action plan is, broadly, to develop another climate action plan. He says his administration will present lawmakers with a new and more affordable framework for reducing emissions after the next election, in December of 2026.

In the meantime, the administration wants to repurpose existing funding at Efficiency Vermont and use it to support weatherization activities and electric vehicle incentives.

“Urgency drives hasty, unaffordable and ultimately counterproductive laws that delay progress,” the Scott administration wrote in a policy whitepaper.

Scott’s proposal has drawn scorn from environmental advocates who say the governor’s evolving posture on climate change has cost him whatever trust he once had on the issue.

Climate action is a core affordability issue. ... The more we slow our pace, the more that we’re sort of tethering Vermonters to a really price volatile, unpredictable, unsustainable fossil fuel economy. Democratic Manchester Rep. Kath James

In 2017, at a press conference on the banks of Lake Champlain, Scott criticized newly inaugurated President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Accord. And he doubled down on his administration’s decision to pursue those targets on its own.

“We have reaffirmed Vermont's commitment to achieving the greenhouse gas reduction targets of the Accord,” Scott said. “I did so with confidence, knowing that my administration is committed to meeting our state's existing targets for carbon reduction and renewable energy.”

At a press conference earlier this month, Scott called those same targets “arbitrary.”

“Gov. Scott has just lost credibility on the climate issue,” said Ben Walsh, with the Vermont Public Interest Research Group. “The governor has simply not been following through on his commitment.”

Jennifer Rushlow, a senior attorney at the Conservation Law Foundation, said Scott’s plan fails to generate the resources needed to curb Vermonters’ reliance on fossil fuels and transition them to renewable energy.

“To suggest that anything about this plan can be described as climate action is inaccurate. What this really is is a rollback on climate,” Rushlow said. “It’s anti-climate action.”

Democratic lawmakers, for now at least, are sounding a more diplomatic tone.

“I want to let them have the space to make their case,” said Washington County Sen. Anne Watson, the Democratic chair of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy. “Though, I personally am very skeptical about that as a plan.”

Manchester Rep. Kath James, the Democratic chair of the House Committee on Energy and Digital Infrastructure, said Scott is asking lawmakers to “reconsider” and “rollback” their signature policies without offering any indication of what might replace them.

And she said rescinding the emissions reduction mandates, and eliminating the private right of action, “remove a primary mechanism for making sure that the work is getting done.”

“Climate action is a core affordability issue. It’s a core economic issue,” James said. “The more we slow our pace, the more that we’re sort of tethering Vermonters to a really price volatile, unpredictable, unsustainable fossil fuel economy. And that’s not smart strategic thinking.”

I think there is a cost to not making the necessary investments and moving forward on the green transition. On what timeline we make progress, I leave that to the Legislature. Democratic State Treasurer Mike Pieciak

Democrats’ reluctance thus far to issue a more forceful rebuke of the governor’s attempt to undo their climate policies — most of which he vetoed — stems in part from concerns about the political repercussions of moving forward with expensive initiatives that will inevitably raise the cost of fossil fuels in the short term.

Some Vermont Democrats say their party’s support for the clean heat standard, for instance, likely contributed to Republicans’ historic gains in the House and Senate during the last election cycle.

But it isn’t just members of the GOP that are making the case against the sorts of system-wide climate policies Vermont would need to adopt in order to meet its statutory emissions reduction targets. Democratic State Treasurer Mike Pieciak issued a report to lawmakers Tuesday urging them to hold off on joining a program that could significantly reduce emissions from the transportation sector.

The “cap and invest” program would see Vermont join an existing initiative in California that limits emissions from cars and trucks, and uses a system of tradable credits that generates revenues for decarbonization projects.

While cap and invest would yield “broad economic benefits” over time, Pieciak said in the report, joining the program now would increase the cost of gasoline by at least 26 cents a gallon in Vermont. And he said that could be financially onerous for lower-income families who live in rural areas and spend a disproportionate amount of their income on gas and diesel.

“The idea of going with an existing program that would have a sort of sudden increase in price is a pretty hard pill to swallow at this moment,” Pieciak said in an interview Tuesday.

Pieciak said Vermont could consider joining a similar program in the future, so long as the state had a plan in place to shield low- and moderate-income residents from the resulting increases in gas price.

Asked whether he thinks Vermont is well served by the emissions reduction mandates in current law, Pieciak said, “It’s hard to say.”

“I think there is a cost to not making the necessary investments and moving forward on the green transition,” he said. “On what timeline we make progress, I leave that to the Legislature.”

Secretary of Natural Resources Julie Moore said she reads Pieciak’s report to lawmakers as a validation of the governor’s concerns.

“I see his findings as in pretty close lockstep with concerns we have been raising around the significant challenges these approaches present to affordability,” Moore said. “I think he shares my same sense that the sudden and substantial increase in fuel prices that would occur … is simply not tenable.”

