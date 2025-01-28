President Trump's executive order on gender faces Vermont's LBGTQ+ protections

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order stating that the federal government would recognize only two genders — male and female. What does this order mean for LGBTQ+ individuals in Vermont? And how might state laws, which conflict with Trump’s proclamation, provide protections for those who may feel threatened by it?

Director of Family Advocacy for GLAD Law Polly Crozier explains the executive order and how it will be challenged in court. Meg York, senior policy counsel and director of LGBTQ+ family law and policy for the organization Family Equality shares Vermont state protections for LGBTQ+ families and gender non-conforming people. Executive director of Outright Vermont Dana Kaplan shares insights into supporting queer and trans youth across the state.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

