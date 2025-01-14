The business model that's saving Vermont's general stores

Beloved as they are, general stores often generate little profit for their owners. So, what does it take to keep them running?

Emily Maclure, owner of two general stores in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, shares her experiences, insights, and the vital role these stores play in their communities. Ben Doyle of the Preservation Trust of Vermont explains the models some towns are using to keep their general stores open. Democratic Rep. Marc Mihaly, who represents the Washington-6 district, discusses how East Calais successfully reopened its general store after a years-long effort.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

