Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

The business model that's saving Vermont's general stores

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published January 14, 2025 at 2:56 PM EST

Beloved as they are, general stores often generate little profit for their owners. So, what does it take to keep them running?

Emily Maclure, owner of two general stores in Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, shares her experiences, insights, and the vital role these stores play in their communities. Ben Doyle of the Preservation Trust of Vermont explains the models some towns are using to keep their general stores open. Democratic Rep. Marc Mihaly, who represents the Washington-6 district, discusses how East Calais successfully reopened its general store after a years-long effort.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Local NewsVermont EditionEconomy & Working
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak