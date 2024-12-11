Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

What a spider's brain can teach us about Alzheimer's

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published December 11, 2024 at 2:13 PM EST

If you have a family member or loved one with Alzheimer’s, you know how devastating the disease can be. It’s a brain disorder that slowly destroys a person’s memory and thinking skills. Its effects are irreversible – the damage it wreaks on the brain cannot be undone. About 50 million people worldwide suffer from Alzheimer’s. It’s among the leading causes of death in the United States.

Researchers across the globe are working to better understand Alzheimer’s, so we can prevent it, or slow its progression. Just recently, St Michael’s College in Colchester and the University of Vermont in Burlington announced a major breakthrough from a team of researchers. By studying spider brains, they’ve gained a better understanding of how Alzheimer’s disease develops in the human brain.

We're joined by two of those researchers who tell us about their work and why the specifics of spider brains led to this breakthrough. Our guests are both associate professors of biology and neuroscience at St. Michael's College, Dr. Ruth Fabian-Fine and Dr. Adam Weaver.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

