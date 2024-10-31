Boo! It's our Halloween special

In honor of Halloween, Vermont Edition explores some of the spookiest places in our region — eerie graveyards, centuries-old buildings, haunted dorms and more. Director of Collections and Access at the Vermont Historical Society Amanda Gustin shares stories about our region's troubling tombstones and gory graveyard tales.

Then, producer Daniela Fierro takes us on a trip to East Corinth, where scenes from the 1988 cult classic "Beetlejuice" and its 2024 sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" were shot.

Broadcast live on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

