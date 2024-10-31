Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Boo! It's our Halloween special

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published October 31, 2024 at 2:50 PM EDT

In honor of Halloween, Vermont Edition explores some of the spookiest places in our region — eerie graveyards, centuries-old buildings, haunted dorms and more. Director of Collections and Access at the Vermont Historical Society Amanda Gustin shares stories about our region's troubling tombstones and gory graveyard tales.

Then, producer Daniela Fierro takes us on a trip to East Corinth, where scenes from the 1988 cult classic "Beetlejuice" and its 2024 sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" were shot.

Broadcast live on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLocal NewsHalloweenHistoryVermont History
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro