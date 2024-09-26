Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Tapping trees and making cheese

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Jon Ehrens
Published September 26, 2024 at 3:13 PM EDT

Sugaring connects us to the trees around us, and produces a delicious, sweet product for our pancakes, salad dressings and marinades. But it can also cause its fair share of headaches — like when you have to battle rugged terrain, bad weather and plundering woodland creatures to get that sap you want so much.

Peter Gregg knows a thing or two about the highs and lows of sugaring. In his recently published memoir, "The Sugar Rush," Gregg tells the story of how he and his longtime best friend fell in love with sugaring. Gregg runs a 1,000-tap sugaring operation in Rupert and is also the longtime publisher of "The Maple News," the largest trade magazine for the maple syrup industry in the US and Canada.

Then: Over the past four decades Vermont Creamery has grown from a small artisan dairy company based in Websterville to a must-have brand for retailers like Wegmans and Whole Foods. This year, it celebrates its 40th anniversary. The company's co-founder, Allison Hooper, joins Vermont Edition to mark the milestone.

Broadcast live on Thursday, September 26, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Jon Ehrens
