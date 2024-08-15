Vermonters say goodbye to the Olympics...for now

This summer, the Paris Olympics captivated sports fans and casuals viewers alike. Three Vermonters traveled to Paris to compete in the Games.

Vermont Edition bid adieu to the Olympics with Brian Mann, who covered the Summer Games for NPR, and Peter Graves of Thetford. Graves has worked as a broadcaster at 13 Olympic games. Last year, he was inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame for his broadcasting work.

Broadcast live on Thursday, August 15, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

