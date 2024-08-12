Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad on community oversight, staffing, and the opioid crisis

Burlington residents will vote on a charter change for the city this November involving a long-debated police oversight plan. If passed, it would give more power to the city's police oversight commission to monitor officers.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad does not support the charter change. He shared his concerns on Vermont Edition, as well as updates on recruitment and retention and efforts to address the ongoing drug crisis.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 12, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.