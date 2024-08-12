Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad on community oversight, staffing, and the opioid crisis

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published August 12, 2024 at 4:19 PM EDT

Burlington residents will vote on a charter change for the city this November involving a long-debated police oversight plan. If passed, it would give more power to the city's police oversight commission to monitor officers.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad does not support the charter change. He shared his concerns on Vermont Edition, as well as updates on recruitment and retention and efforts to address the ongoing drug crisis.

Broadcast live on Monday, August 12, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

