Vermont officials tackle recent rise in prisoner deaths, health concerns

Live, call-in discussion: Though the current prison population in Vermont has dropped by nearly a third from 2015 levels, rates of chronic illness among the incarcerated increased by nearly 50% over the same period. Today, 1,000 of Vermont’s 1,300 incarcerated people are living with at least one chronic illness, and many suffer from multiple illnesses simultaneously.

This hour, a closer look at health care in Vermont's prisons.

Our guests:



Nicholas Deml, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections

commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health

commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health Matthew Valerio, public defender for the state of Vermont

Broadcast on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.