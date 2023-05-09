Vermont officials tackle recent rise in prisoner deaths, health concerns
Live, call-in discussion: Though the current prison population in Vermont has dropped by nearly a third from 2015 levels, rates of chronic illness among the incarcerated increased by nearly 50% over the same period. Today, 1,000 of Vermont’s 1,300 incarcerated people are living with at least one chronic illness, and many suffer from multiple illnesses simultaneously.
This hour, a closer look at health care in Vermont's prisons.
Our guests:
- Nicholas Deml, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections
- Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health
- Matthew Valerio, public defender for the state of Vermont
Broadcast on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
