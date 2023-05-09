© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Vermont Edition
Vermont Edition

Vermont officials tackle recent rise in prisoner deaths, health concerns

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published May 9, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT
This hour, Vermont Edition looks into what state officials are doing to tackle health concerns in local prisons.

Live, call-in discussion: Though the current prison population in Vermont has dropped by nearly a third from 2015 levels, rates of chronic illness among the incarcerated increased by nearly 50% over the same period. Today, 1,000 of Vermont’s 1,300 incarcerated people are living with at least one chronic illness, and many suffer from multiple illnesses simultaneously.

This hour, a closer look at health care in Vermont's prisons.

Our guests:

  • Nicholas Deml, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Corrections
  • Dr. Mark Levine, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Health
  • Matthew Valerio, public defender for the state of Vermont

Broadcast on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer