New report details Lake Champlain's challenges, from cyanobacteria blooms to invasive species

Lake Champlain is a beloved place for swimming, fishing, and boating. Its health has also been negatively affected by the humans that live near it and use it for recreation.

The Lake Champlain Basin Program recently published a reportdetailing the health of the lake and analyzing the effects of the 2023 summer flooding on its ecosystem. Program director Eric Howe and chief scientist Matthew Vaughan join Vermont Edition to discuss the lake's ongoing challenges and some recent successes in managing water quality and supporting its ecosystem.

Broadcast live on Monday, June 10, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.