Media
New report details Lake Champlain's challenges, from cyanobacteria blooms to invasive species

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published June 10, 2024 at 2:40 PM EDT

Lake Champlain is a beloved place for swimming, fishing, and boating. Its health has also been negatively affected by the humans that live near it and use it for recreation.

The Lake Champlain Basin Program recently published a reportdetailing the health of the lake and analyzing the effects of the 2023 summer flooding on its ecosystem. Program director Eric Howe and chief scientist Matthew Vaughan join Vermont Edition to discuss the lake's ongoing challenges and some recent successes in managing water quality and supporting its ecosystem.

Broadcast live on Monday, June 10, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Daniela Fierro
