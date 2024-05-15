Vermont could start studying psychedelic mental health treatments

This session, Vermont lawmakers passed a bill that could open the door for research into a new frontier of medical treatments. They involve psychedelics like psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA, and LSD. If signed into law by Governor Scott, Vermont would create a working group to study the possible health benefits of these drugs, taken in small, controlled doses.

Rep. Tristan Roberts, a Democrat from Halifax, representing Windham County, spoke in support of the bill and shared his experiences. We were also joined by Kurt White, a clinical social worker, and the vice president of community partnerships and communications at the Brattleboro Retreat, a nonprofit psychiatric hospital where he’s worked for nearly 20 years.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

