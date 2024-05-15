Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Edition

Vermont could start studying psychedelic mental health treatments

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published May 15, 2024 at 4:33 PM EDT

This session, Vermont lawmakers passed a bill that could open the door for research into a new frontier of medical treatments. They involve psychedelics like psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA, and LSD. If signed into law by Governor Scott, Vermont would create a working group to study the possible health benefits of these drugs, taken in small, controlled doses.

Rep. Tristan Roberts, a Democrat from Halifax, representing Windham County, spoke in support of the bill and shared his experiences. We were also joined by Kurt White, a clinical social worker, and the vice president of community partnerships and communications at the Brattleboro Retreat, a nonprofit psychiatric hospital where he’s worked for nearly 20 years.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
