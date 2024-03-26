Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Senate opens door to potential psilocybin mushroom research

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel
Published March 26, 2024 at 5:02 PM EDT
Scientist uses tweezers to put psilocybin mushrooms in a petri dish in laboratory.
24K-Production
/
iStockphoto
Scientist uses tweezers to put psilocybin mushrooms in a petri dish in laboratory.

The Vermont Senate gave its strong support to legislation Tuesday afternon that allows the state to study the possible health benefits of psilocybin mushrooms and other psychedelic drugs.

The possession of those drugs is currently a felony under federal law.

But there are studies indicating small amounts of them may be helpful in treating certain mental health conditions including PTSD, anxiety and depression.

Chittenden Sen. Martine Gulick says this bill creates a special therapy advisory working group to study the potential benefits.

"Many would argue that these particular substances never should have been designated as Class One drugs to begin with because their power to heal far outweighs their ability to harm, especially when taken therapeutically with a doctor or health care practitioner," Gulick says.

The legislation will now be considered by the Vermont House.

Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature.
