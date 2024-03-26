Vermont Senate opens door to potential psilocybin mushroom research

The Vermont Senate gave its strong support to legislation Tuesday afternon that allows the state to study the possible health benefits of psilocybin mushrooms and other psychedelic drugs.

The possession of those drugs is currently a felony under federal law.

But there are studies indicating small amounts of them may be helpful in treating certain mental health conditions including PTSD, anxiety and depression.

Chittenden Sen. Martine Gulick says this bill creates a special therapy advisory working group to study the potential benefits.

"Many would argue that these particular substances never should have been designated as Class One drugs to begin with because their power to heal far outweighs their ability to harm, especially when taken therapeutically with a doctor or health care practitioner," Gulick says.

The legislation will now be considered by the Vermont House.

