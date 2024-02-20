Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

'This is America': A conversation with musicians Johnny Gandelsman and Kojiro Umezaki at Dartmouth

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published February 20, 2024 at 9:56 AM EST
Johnny Gandelsman performs from his anthology "This Is America" in Hanover, NH on Feb. 6, 2024.
Ben Joel
/
Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth
Johnny Gandelsman performs from his anthology "This Is America" in Hanover, N.H., on Feb. 6.

Contemporary classical music is a diverse, ever-changing genre — especially in the melting pot that is America.

Grammy award-winning violinist Johnny Gandelsman is one of the most renowned classical musicians of our day. He’s currently an artist-in-residence at the Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H.

During the pandemic, Gandelsman, like many musicians, was stuck at home. During that time of creative stagnancy, he had an idea for a project that he’d eventually call "This Is America." He reached out to around two dozen composers living in the United States and asked them to create a work inspired by the moment our nation was living through.

This year, the Hopkins Center for the Arts is presenting the entire "This Is America" anthology for the first time. Before a Feb. 6 concert in Hanover, Vermont Edition's Mikaela Lefrak sat down with Gandelsman and Kojiro Umezaki, a Dartmouth alum, "This Is America" contributor and shakuhachi player, to discuss their music and decades-long friendship.

Music selections:

  • "Music for Solitude," composed by Justin Messina, as performed by Gandelsman
  • "O" composed by Clarice Assad, as performed by Gandelsman
  • "Stitched," composed by Matana Roberts, as performed by Gandelsman and Umezaki

Broadcast at noon Monday, Feb. 19, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
