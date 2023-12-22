Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Our 2023 music show: What song resonated with you most this year?

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Mary Williams EngischAndrea LaurionTedra MeyerDaniela FierroZoe McDonald
Published December 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST
A pile of shiny, iridescent CDs, some in cases, some not, fill the screen.
Rafael Carrasco Vega
/
iStock
From moody ballads to upbeat dance hits, Vermont Public listeners and staff share an array of top songs that stuck out in 2023.

As 2023 comes to a close, many of us are taking stock of the music that accompanied us throughout the year. In this special two-hour Vermont Edition broadcast, we share the songs that our listeners and staff couldn't get enough of — whether a groovy dance hit, slow ballad or Taylor Swift banger, there's something for everyone's taste.

Because of music rights issues, we can't podcast the full show, so be sure to listen live!

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionMusicVermont MusicArts & CultureLocal News
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Mary Williams Engisch
Mary Williams Engisch is a local host on All Things Considered.
See stories by Mary Williams Engisch
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro
Zoe McDonald
See stories by Zoe McDonald