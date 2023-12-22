Our 2023 music show: What song resonated with you most this year?

As 2023 comes to a close, many of us are taking stock of the music that accompanied us throughout the year. In this special two-hour Vermont Edition broadcast, we share the songs that our listeners and staff couldn't get enough of — whether a groovy dance hit, slow ballad or Taylor Swift banger, there's something for everyone's taste.

Because of music rights issues, we can't podcast the full show, so be sure to listen live!

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at noon.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.