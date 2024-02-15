Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

A conversation about Homegoings podcast on Rachel Dolezal

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Myra FlynnTedra Meyer
Published February 15, 2024 at 2:15 PM EST

Host Mikaela Lefrak and guests tackle the topic of racial identity, as discussed in two recent episodes of the Vermont Public podcast Homegoings.

Homegoings host and executive producer Myra Flynn reintroduces us to Rachel Dolezal, who became infamous in 2015, when she was outed for being white, though she identifies “racially as human and culturally as Black.” You can also find those episodes on the Homegoings podcast feed.

Joining the conversation today:

  • Myra Flynn, host and executive producer of Homegoings
  • Kwame Dankwa, program director, 95 Triple X
  • Mia Schultz, president of the Rutland NAACP (speaking independently of her role with the organization)

Broadcast at noon Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Myra Flynn
Myra Flynn joined Vermont Public in March 2021 and is the DEIB Advisor, Host and Executive Producer of Homegoings. Raised in Vermont, Myra Flynn is an accomplished musician who has come to know the lay of dirt-road land that much more intimately through touring both well-known and obscure stages all around the state and beyond. She also has experience as a teaching artist and wore many hats at the Burlington Free Press, including features reporter and correspondent, before her pursuits took her deep into the arts world. Prior to joining Vermont Public, Myra spent eight years in the Los Angeles music industry.
See stories by Myra Flynn
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer