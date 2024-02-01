Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Made Here's new season features tow truckers, towns and printmakers

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Eric FordDaniela Fierro
Published February 1, 2024 at 4:04 PM EST

Made Here, Vermont Public’s documentary film series, is heading into its eighth year. Executive producer and host Eric Ford joins Vermont Edition host Mikaela Lefrak to preview the new season, which kicks off Feb. 1.

Premieres air on Thursdays at 8 p.m. on Vermont Public's main TV channel. You can find out more information about all the films here.

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

