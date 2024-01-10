Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Treasurer on his first year in office, new school construction and baby bond proposal

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published January 10, 2024 at 4:15 PM EST

Vermont State Treasurer Mike Pieciak gives us an update on the low-interest loan program and other climate change mitigation efforts. We’ll also discuss his baby bonds proposal. This would set aside money for Vermont children born on Medicaid and could be accessed when they turn 18. Plus, working with the Scott administration to develop a resilience implementation strategy by next July and a recent report on the funds needed for new school construction.

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

