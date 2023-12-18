Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See early dismissals in Vermont due to weather on Monday.


Media
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Your odds of seeing a marten in Vermont may be increasing

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Daniela Fierro
Published December 18, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST
An American marten looks into the camera as it climbs a tree.
Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife
Researchers have identified two distinct marten populations in the state—one in the Northeast Kingdom and another in southern Vermont.

The American marten, a carnivorous species in the weasel family, was essentially wiped out in the 1800s due to trapping and logging. In the ‘90s researchers reintroduced 115 martens from neighboring states, but sightings remained extremely rare in Vermont.

Now, decades later, researchers have identified two distinct marten populations in the state—one in the Northeast Kingdom and another in southern Vermont. They’re trying to figure out how to better support those populations so martens continue to thrive. Brehan Furfey, a wildlife biologist and the furbearer project leader for the state, explains what makes the marten special.

Broadcast at noon Monday, Dec. 18, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Vermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Daniela Fierro
See stories by Daniela Fierro