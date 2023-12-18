Your odds of seeing a marten in Vermont may be increasing

The American marten, a carnivorous species in the weasel family, was essentially wiped out in the 1800s due to trapping and logging. In the ‘90s researchers reintroduced 115 martens from neighboring states, but sightings remained extremely rare in Vermont.

Now, decades later, researchers have identified two distinct marten populations in the state—one in the Northeast Kingdom and another in southern Vermont. They’re trying to figure out how to better support those populations so martens continue to thrive. Brehan Furfey, a wildlife biologist and the furbearer project leader for the state, explains what makes the marten special.

Broadcast at noon Monday, Dec. 18, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

