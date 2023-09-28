How Vermont opera companies are becoming more accessible

We'll hear from local opera companies working to make opera more accessible to the local audience. Barn Opera in Brandon is expanding its reach to become Opera Vermont. The company has plans to put on full operas in both northern and southern Vermont next year. The Opera Company of Middlebury trains a new generation of younger artists. It's merging with the Youth Opera Company of Vermont to teach more teens about opera.

Broadcast at noon Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

