Vermont Edition

How Vermont opera companies are becoming more accessible

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published September 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT

We'll hear from local opera companies working to make opera more accessible to the local audience. Barn Opera in Brandon is expanding its reach to become Opera Vermont. The company has plans to put on full operas in both northern and southern Vermont next year. The Opera Company of Middlebury trains a new generation of younger artists. It's merging with the Youth Opera Company of Vermont to teach more teens about opera.

Broadcast at noon Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
