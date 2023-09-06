Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Montpelier's Savoy Theater features prominently in new memoir

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Eric Ford
Published September 6, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT

If you’re a film buff in our region, chances are you’ve seen a movie at the Savoy Theater in Montpelier. Its marquee is where you can see the names of big blockbuster films, or movies playing at the Green Mountain Film Festival, which the Savoy hosts each year.

Nobody loves the Savoy more than Rick Winston. He’s its founder and former owner and operator, and he also used to run the Green Mountain Film Festival and the now-closed Downstairs Video. His new memoir is called Save Me A Seat: A Life with Movies.

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags
Vermont Edition Art & CultureBooksMontpelierVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Eric Ford
As Director of Content Partnership, Eric works with individuals and organizations to make connections leading to more Vermont stories. As Producer of the Made Here series, Eric partners with filmmakers from New England and Quebec to broadcast and stream local films. Find more info here: https://www.vermontpublic.org/show/made-here
See stories by Eric Ford