Montpelier's Savoy Theater features prominently in new memoir

If you’re a film buff in our region, chances are you’ve seen a movie at the Savoy Theater in Montpelier. Its marquee is where you can see the names of big blockbuster films, or movies playing at the Green Mountain Film Festival, which the Savoy hosts each year.

Nobody loves the Savoy more than Rick Winston. He’s its founder and former owner and operator, and he also used to run the Green Mountain Film Festival and the now-closed Downstairs Video. His new memoir is called Save Me A Seat: A Life with Movies.

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.