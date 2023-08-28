Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Energy costs put heavier burden on certain Vermont towns, new report shows

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra MeyerApril McCullum
Published August 28, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT
sturti
/
iStock.com
A new report shows towns and census blocks that have the highest energy costs relative to household income.

The average Vermonter spends 11% of their household income on energy costs, including heating, driving and just keeping the lights on.

Some of the towns with the highest energy costs relative to income are in rural parts of the state, especially the Northeast Kingdom, according to a new report from Efficiency Vermont. Part of the reason is that people in those areas have to drive farther, and transportation accounts for 45% of Vermonters' energy costs. Other towns with high burdens include Montgomery, Castleton and Dover.

But those households aren't necessarily signing up for solutions such as weatherization, more efficient appliances, heat pumps or electric vehicles, Efficiency Vermont leaders said Monday on Vermont Edition.

"We're not seeing the uptake in communities where we know there are more high-energy-burdened households that we would like to see," said Kelly Lucci, the organization's director of strategy and partnerships.

That means publicizing incentives isn't enough, said Managing Director Peter Walke.

"As we seek to address those climate goals, it's not going to simply about, you know, promoting different technologies or incentives," Walke said. "We really need to do targeted work to help people to understand the value to understand how it would work for them and to help them along with that process."

Homeowners can be overwhelmed knowing where to start to make their homes more efficient. Walke suggested that people sign up for a virtual home energy visit through Efficiency Vermont, which involves connecting with an expert on a video call, then walking around the home and talking about options.

The group is also focused on helping make upgrades in the homes of Vermonters hit by the recent flooding. There is money available now for appliances; Walke said Efficiency Vermont hopes to soon roll out funding tied to weatherization efforts to help pay for electric panel upgrades and heat pump hot water heaters.

Disclosure: Efficiency Vermont is a business sponsor of Vermont Public.

Broadcast at noon Monday, Aug. 28, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Local NewsClimate & Environment
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer
April McCullum
See stories by April McCullum