How a Barre domestic violence shelter cares for others while cleaning up themselves

Live call-in discussion: Mosaic Vermont in Barre provides shelter for those affected by domestic and sexual violence. The recent flooding has left them finding shelter for those in their care while also cleaning up themselves.

Our guest:



Anne Ward, executive director of Mosaic Vermont

Broadcast at noon Monday, July 24, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.