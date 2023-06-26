© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

NHPR podcast investigates sexual misconduct at New Hampshire addiction treatment centers

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published June 26, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT
New Hampshire Public radio reporter Lauren Chooljian hosts the podcast "The 13th Step."
Emily Hagen
/
New Hampshire Public radio reporter Lauren Chooljian hosts the podcast "The 13th Step."

A tip in Lauren Chooljian's inbox turned into a years-long investigation of sexual misconduct and assault allegations against the head of an addiction treatment network in New Hampshire.

Last spring, New Hampshire Public Radio aired Chooljian's investigative reporting about Eric Spofford, the founder of Granite Recovery Centers. But the story didn't end there. Spofford sued New Hampshire Public Radio for libel. The homes of Chooljian, her parents, and her editor were vandalized. Earlier this month, three people were arrested and charged in connection to the vandalism.

Chooljian joins Vermont Edition to discuss The 13th Step, a new podcast from NHPR about her reporting and its aftermath.

Our guests:

  • Lauren Chooljian, senior reporter and producer at New Hampshire Public Radio

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, June 27, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition DrugsInvestigationsNew HampshireCriminal Justice & Public Safety
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022 and now serves as the Managing Editor and Senior Producer. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer