NHPR podcast investigates sexual misconduct at New Hampshire addiction treatment centers

A tip in Lauren Chooljian's inbox turned into a years-long investigation of sexual misconduct and assault allegations against the head of an addiction treatment network in New Hampshire.

Last spring, New Hampshire Public Radio aired Chooljian's investigative reporting about Eric Spofford, the founder of Granite Recovery Centers. But the story didn't end there. Spofford sued New Hampshire Public Radio for libel. The homes of Chooljian, her parents, and her editor were vandalized. Earlier this month, three people were arrested and charged in connection to the vandalism.

Chooljian joins Vermont Edition to discuss The 13th Step, a new podcast from NHPR about her reporting and its aftermath.

Lauren Chooljian, senior reporter and producer at New Hampshire Public Radio

