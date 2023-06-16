Charlotte News editor shares news from southwestern Chittenden County

Live call-in discussion: We recently launched a new series: once a month, we'll check in with editors from community newspapers all over Vermont to hear what stories they've been covering lately. This hyperlocal focus will give us a look at the news and cultural events of a particular area, and we'll hear a bit about how the newspaper is doing.

Our guest:



Scooter MacMillan, editor of the Charlotte News

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, June 20, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

