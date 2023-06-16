© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Charlotte News editor shares news from southwestern Chittenden County

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published June 16, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT
A ferry in the background and a sign reading "Operating First Trip 6 a.m. Last Trip 8 p.m." in thr foreground.
DougSchneiderPhoto
/
iStock
A view of Lake Champlain from the shoreline in Charlotte. This hour, we'll hear about news around southwestern Chittenden County.

Live call-in discussion: We recently launched a new series: once a month, we'll check in with editors from community newspapers all over Vermont to hear what stories they've been covering lately. This hyperlocal focus will give us a look at the news and cultural events of a particular area, and we'll hear a bit about how the newspaper is doing.

Our guest:

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, June 20, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionChittenden CountyLocal News
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion