Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Many Vermonters find spirituality outside of traditional religious groups

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published June 13, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT
Live, call-in discussion: Vermont consistently clocks in as one of the least religious states in the country. But many Vermonters still find spiritual connections outside mainstream religious institutions. This hour, host Mikaela Lefrak talks about alternate forms of spirituality with the leader of a weekly forest meditation service, a pastor who works with people who "don't do church," and others.

Our guests:

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, June 14, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

