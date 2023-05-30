Gov. Phil Scott's vetoes and what they mean for the budget, other bills

Live, call-in discussion: Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the Legislature's state budget, saying the plan's $8.5 billion price tag is too high and new taxes and fees in the plan will burden Vermonters.

This hour, we’ll learn the latest on the budget and other big bills lawmakers passed and sent to the governor's desk. Our senior political reporter will break it all down for us.

Our guest:



Bob Kinzel, senior reporter at Vermont Public

Broadcast at noon Wednesday, May 31, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

