© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Here are the big bills that passed in Montpelier this year

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published May 12, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT
Montpelier-statehouse-in-spring-20230512.jpg
Angela Evancie
/
Vermont Public
This hour, Vermont Edition hears from political reporters on the biggest bills in the Statehouse this year.

Live, call-in discussion: Abortion care, greenhouse gas emissions, and gun laws. These are just some of the major issues Vermont lawmakers have been working to address this legislative session.

This hour, we look at what new laws are now in place and what’s been left on the cutting room floor.

Our guests:

  • Calvin Cutler, political reporter at WCAX
  • Lola Duffort, political reporter at VTDigger
  • Peter Hirschfeld, political reporter at Vermont Public

Broadcast at noon Monday, May 15, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont LegislatureGunsAbortionClimate & EnvironmentHousingVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer