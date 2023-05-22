© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Edition
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont librarians weigh in on book challenges and book banning

By Connor Cyrus
Published May 22, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT
Sept. 24 through Sept. 30 is 2017's "Banned Books Week" across the country. Librarian Angele Mott Nickerson talked to "Vermont Edition" about how the state is marking the occasion.
AJT
/
iStockphoto.com
This hour, we'll talk about the effects of book challenges with librarians and a young adult author.

Live call-in discussion: In some states, books are flying off the shelves — and not because they’re selling out. A Vermont librarian will share how some book challenges have played out in our state and what protections are in place to protect readers' privacy. We'll also hear from a local author whose books have been banned in other states.

Our guests:

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, May 23, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Vermont EditionLibrariesBooksKids & Parenting
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus