Vermont librarians weigh in on book challenges and book banning
Live call-in discussion: In some states, books are flying off the shelves — and not because they’re selling out. A Vermont librarian will share how some book challenges have played out in our state and what protections are in place to protect readers' privacy. We'll also hear from a local author whose books have been banned in other states.
Our guests:
- Randal Smathers, director of the Rutland Free Library and Vermont Library Association Intellectual Freedom Chair
- Jo Knowles, a young adult author whose books have been challenged and banned
- Trina Magi, library professor and reference and instruction librarian at the University of Vermont
- Joe Bertelloni, elementary/middle school librarian with Mill River Unified Union School District
Broadcast at noon Tuesday, May 23, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.