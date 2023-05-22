Vermont librarians weigh in on book challenges and book banning

Live call-in discussion: In some states, books are flying off the shelves — and not because they’re selling out. A Vermont librarian will share how some book challenges have played out in our state and what protections are in place to protect readers' privacy. We'll also hear from a local author whose books have been banned in other states.

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, May 23, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

