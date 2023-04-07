© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Local News

Meet the 14 Vermont authors who are the 2022 Vermont Book Award finalists

Vermont Public | By Mitch Wertlieb,
Karen Anderson
Published April 7, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT
A photo of books sitting in two stacks on a wooden table.
Karen Anderson
/
Vermont Public
A selection of the books from the 2022 list of Vermont Book Awards finalists.

If you're a fan of reading books by Vermont authors, this is an exciting time of year. That’s because the Vermont Department of Libraries, Vermont Humanities, and Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA) is announcing the finalists for the Vermont Book Award.

Created in 2014 by VCFA, the award celebrates works of outstanding literary merit by Vermont writers. This year’s award honors books published in 2022.

Miciah Bay Gault, MFA in Writing Coordinator for theVermont Book Award, joined Vermont Public’s Mitch Wertlieb to announce the finalists yet again.

The nominees fall within four categories: creative nonfiction, fiction, poetry and children’s literature.

This year’s finalists include two picture books and a book by a Nobel laureate, as well as novels, memoirs, and collections of poetry.

Miciah Bay Gault sits behind white table with books on it.
Karen Anderson
/
Vermont Public
Miciah Bay Gault announces the 2022 Vermont Book Award finalists.

The 2022 Vermont Book Award finalists are:

Creative nonfiction

· Nancy Marie Brown for Looking for the Hidden Folk: How Iceland's Elves Can Save the Earth

· Kathryn Davis for Aurelia, Aurélia

· Peter Orner for Still No Word from You: Notes in the Margin

Fiction

· Caren Beilin for Revenge of the Scapegoat

· Ann Dávila Cardinal for The Storyteller’s Death

· Louise Glück for Marigold and Rose

· Erin Stalcup for Keen

Poetry

· Rage Hezekiah for Yearn

· Carol Potter for What Happens Next Is Anyone's Guess

· Bianca Stone for What Is Otherwise Infinite

Children’s literature

· Margot Harrison for We Made it All Up (young adult)

· Jo Knowles for Meant to Be (middle grade)

· Zoë Tilley Poster for The Night Wild (picture book)

· Leda Schubert for Firsts and Lasts: The Changing Seasons (picture book)

The winners in each category will be announced at the Vermont Book Award celebration, held on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. in Alumnx Hall on the VCFA campus in Montpelier. The event is hosted by Vermont Humanities.

