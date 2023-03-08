© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Elementary students take the mic for a book review podcast

By Connor Cyrus,
Andrea Laurion
Published March 8, 2023 at 4:22 PM EST
Joyce Yoo Babbitt.JPG
Courtesy: Joyce Yoo Babbitt
/
Library media specialist Joyce Yoo Babbitt records an episode of "1, 2, 3 Ready! Read! Review!" with Naomi Amelee, a first-grade student at Reading Elementary.

Joyce Yoo Babbitt is a school librarian in Woodstock and also the producer of "1, 2, 3 Ready! Read! Review!," a weekly book review podcast for kids. Each episode features three students from pre-K to sixth grade, each offering a book recommendation and talking about why they loved it.

Our guest:

  • Joyce Yoo Babbitt, a library media specialist for Windsor Central Supervisory Union, and creator-producer of "1, 2, 3 Ready! Read! Review!" podcast

Broadcast on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

