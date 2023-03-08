Elementary students take the mic for a book review podcast

Joyce Yoo Babbitt is a school librarian in Woodstock and also the producer of "1, 2, 3 Ready! Read! Review!," a weekly book review podcast for kids. Each episode features three students from pre-K to sixth grade, each offering a book recommendation and talking about why they loved it.

Our guest:



Joyce Yoo Babbitt, a library media specialist for Windsor Central Supervisory Union, and creator-producer of "1, 2, 3 Ready! Read! Review!" podcast

Broadcast on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

