© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Encore: A 2011 interview with famed cartoonist Ed Koren

By Jane Lindholm,
Mikaela Lefrak
Published April 20, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT
Ed Koren's new collection is titled: "Ed Koren: In the Wild."
Jon Gilbert Fox
/
This hour, we listen back to Jane Lindholm's interview with cartoonist Ed Koren in his studio in 2011.

Encore rebroadcast: Cartoonist Ed Koren passed away last week at the age of 87. Since the 1960s, Koren has had more than 1,000 of his cartoons published in The New Yorker magazine. He worked out of an old farmhouse in Brookfield, and Jane Lindholm paid a visit to Koren’s studio back in March 2011 to learn how he approaches cartooning.

Broadcast live in March 2011; rebroadcast on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at noon and 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Tags
Vermont Edition Art & CultureObituariesVermont Edition
Jane Lindholm
Jane Lindholm is the host, executive producer and creator of But Why: A Podcast For Curious Kids. In addition to her work on our international kids show, she produces special projects for Vermont Public. Until March 2021, she was host and editor of the award-winning Vermont Public program Vermont Edition.
See stories by Jane Lindholm
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak