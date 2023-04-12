The 2024 total solar eclipse is coming to Vermont. How to figure out the best viewing spot now

Live call-in discussion: On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse is expected to sweep across the country. Northern Vermont is in the path of what eclipse fans call "totality," and many people are already planning trips to to watch the eclipse from here.

There are things Vermonters can be watching in the sky now in order to figure out the best viewing place next April.

Our guest is:



Mark Breen, senior meteorologist and planetarium director at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.