A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

The 2024 total solar eclipse is coming to Vermont. How to figure out the best viewing spot now

By Connor Cyrus,
Tedra Meyer
Published April 12, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT
Solar eclipse on dark background
1001slide/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Mark Breen explains what Vermonters can be looking for in the night sky now, in preparation for next April's solar eclipse.

Live call-in discussion: On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse is expected to sweep across the country. Northern Vermont is in the path of what eclipse fans call "totality," and many people are already planning trips to to watch the eclipse from here.

There are things Vermonters can be watching in the sky now in order to figure out the best viewing place next April.

Our guest is:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master's degree in journalism from New York University.
