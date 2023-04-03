Exit Interview: Education Sec. Dan French on leading schools through COVID-19

Dan French, who has led Vermont’s Agency of Education since 2018, is leaving his post to take a senior leadership role at the nonprofit Council of Chief State School Officers in Washington, D.C.

He helped guide the public education system through the pandemic, from the first school closures in March 2020, through hybrid learning, to an eventual return to in-person classes.

Broadcast live on Monday, April 3, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

