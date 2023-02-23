A Turkish Vermonter and his wife raise funds for earthquake survivors

More than 47,000 people lost their lives in a devastating string of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria this month. Reading the news from the disaster zone has been particularly devastating for Vermonters like Vural Oktay, who grew up in Istanbul. Oktay runs Tuckerbox, a Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant in White River Junction, with his wife Jackie Oktay, who grew up in Jay.

The Oktays are fundraising for people affected by the earthquakes through a GoFundMe campaign and an upcoming gathering at their restaurant.

Our guests:



Jackie and Vural Oktay, owners of Tuckerbox, a restaurant in White River Junction specializing in Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

