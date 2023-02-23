© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

A Turkish Vermonter and his wife raise funds for earthquake survivors

By Mikaela Lefrak
Published February 23, 2023 at 9:19 AM EST
A man and a woman sit smiling and facing the camera wearing black t-shorts. An ornate red rug and high-backed furniture are visible behind them.
Sarah Priestap
/
Seven Days
Restaurant owners Jackie and Vural Oktay are fundraising for victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey.

More than 47,000 people lost their lives in a devastating string of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria this month. Reading the news from the disaster zone has been particularly devastating for Vermonters like Vural Oktay, who grew up in Istanbul. Oktay runs Tuckerbox, a Turkish and Mediterranean restaurant in White River Junction, with his wife Jackie Oktay, who grew up in Jay.

The Oktays are fundraising for people affected by the earthquakes through a GoFundMe campaign and an upcoming gathering at their restaurant.

Our guests:

  • Jackie and Vural Oktay, owners of Tuckerbox, a restaurant in White River Junction specializing in Turkish and Mediterranean cuisine

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
