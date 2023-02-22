How a 'shield law' could protect out-of-staters coming to Vermont for abortions

Live call-in discussion: A new bill making its way through the Vermont legislature aims to protect people coming to Vermont for reproductive and gender-affirming health care, as well as the Vermont health care providers who administer that care.

Our guest is:



Rep. Martin LaLonde, a South Burlington lawmaker who is among the primary sponsors of H.89

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

