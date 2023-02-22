© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

How a 'shield law' could protect out-of-staters coming to Vermont for abortions

By Connor Cyrus,
Matthew F Smith
Published February 22, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST
Vermont Statehouse dome on a cloudy day.
Kirk Carapezza
/
VPR/file
A lawmaker from South Burlington discusses a proposed 'shield law' that would protect out-of-staters (and Vermont health care providers) seeking abortions, reproductive health care and gender-affirming care in the state.

Live call-in discussion: A new bill making its way through the Vermont legislature aims to protect people coming to Vermont for reproductive and gender-affirming health care, as well as the Vermont health care providers who administer that care.

Our guest is:

  • Rep. Martin LaLonde, a South Burlington lawmaker who is among the primary sponsors of H.89

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message

