© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Due to emergency transmitter maintenance, WETK Channels 33.1 – 33.4 may be off the air today. View our livestream here>>>

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Menopause: How to avoid misinformation and find treatments

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published February 15, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST
Doctor or psychiatrist consulting and diagnostic examining stressful woman patient on obstetric - gynecological female illness, or mental health in medical clinic or hospital healthcare service center
Chinnapong/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
This hour, we talk about menopause's symptoms, health effects and treatments available for Vermonters.

Menopause is a natural part of life. But because it’s been taboo to talk about, many people experiencing it have faced debilitating symptoms without support.

A Vermont doctor who specializes in menopause will explain what the symptoms look like and potential treatment options. She will also explain the medical profession's shifting consensus on hormone therapy.

Our guest is:

  • Dr. Jane Conolly, a board certified obstetrician gynecologist specializing in gynecology, and a North American Menopause Society certified menopause practitioner

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition Health & ScienceMedicineVermont Edition
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer