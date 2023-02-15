Menopause: How to avoid misinformation and find treatments

Menopause is a natural part of life. But because it’s been taboo to talk about, many people experiencing it have faced debilitating symptoms without support.

A Vermont doctor who specializes in menopause will explain what the symptoms look like and potential treatment options. She will also explain the medical profession's shifting consensus on hormone therapy.

Our guest is:



Dr. Jane Conolly, a board certified obstetrician gynecologist specializing in gynecology, and a North American Menopause Society certified menopause practitioner

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

