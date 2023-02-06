© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vt. Town Meeting Day 2023: What pandemic-era changes will still be in place

By Connor Cyrus,
Andrea Laurion
Published February 6, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST
A man hands voting materials to a woman inside of a polling place.
Kevin Trevellyan
/
VPR
Lincoln election volunteer Jamie Dolan hands a Town Meeting Day voting packet to a resident on March 1, 2022. A new bill signed by the governor extends many pandemic-era Town Meeting Day changes. So, what will Town Meeting look like this year?

Live call-in discussion: For many Vermont communities, Town Meeting Day has been an in-person event— until the pandemic ensured it wasn’t. New legislation signed by Gov. Scott last month extends some of those pandemic-era changes to Town Meeting Day for another two years. So, what changes will still be in place?

Our guest is:

  • Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags
Vermont Edition Town Meeting DaySecretary of StateSarah Copeland-HanzasGovernment & PoliticsVermont Edition
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion