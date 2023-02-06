Vt. Town Meeting Day 2023: What pandemic-era changes will still be in place

Live call-in discussion: For many Vermont communities, Town Meeting Day has been an in-person event— until the pandemic ensured it wasn’t. New legislation signed by Gov. Scott last month extends some of those pandemic-era changes to Town Meeting Day for another two years. So, what changes will still be in place?

Our guest is:



Vermont Secretary of State Sarah Copeland Hanzas

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.