© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact publicfile@vpr.net or call 802-655-9451
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont Primary Election 2022: Democrats debate in race for secretary of state

Published July 12, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT
Speech microphone and debate
nzphotonz/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Speech microphone

Live at noon: Host Connor Cyrus moderates a debate with the Democratic candidates for secretary of state, the latest in a series of live debates from Vermont Public ahead of the state's Aug. 9 primary election.

The Democratic candidates for secretary of state are:

Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, July 13, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Share your questions for the candidates: email Vermont Edition or tweet us @vermontedition.

Tags

Vermont Edition Vermont EditionElection 2022Government & Politics
Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined VPR as host and senior producer in March 2021. Formerly a reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island, he's passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
See stories by Connor Cyrus
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined VPR as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master’s degree in journalism from New York University.
See stories by Tedra Meyer