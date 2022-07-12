Vermont Primary Election 2022: Democrats debate in race for secretary of state
Live at noon: Host Connor Cyrus moderates a debate with the Democratic candidates for secretary of state, the latest in a series of live debates from Vermont Public ahead of the state's Aug. 9 primary election.
The Democratic candidates for secretary of state are:
- Sarah Copeland Hanzas, representative for Orange County, District 2
- John Odum, Montpelier city clerk
- Chris Winters, deputy secretary of state
Broadcast live at noon on Wednesday, July 13, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
Share your questions for the candidates: email Vermont Edition or tweet us @vermontedition.