Understanding Vermont's child care worker shortage

Live call-in discussion: The demand for child care in Vermont far exceeds the number of available workers. While early childhood education is vital for young children and their parents, the field has high turnover and an average salary below the state's livable wage. What can be done to solve this crisis?

Our guests:



Jesse Coutrayer , assistant director and preschool teacher at Robin's Nest Children's Center in Burlington

, assistant director and preschool teacher at Robin's Nest Children's Center in Burlington Sonja Raymond , owner of Apple Tree Learning Centers in Stowe

, owner of Apple Tree Learning Centers in Stowe Sherry Carlson, chief programs officer at Let's Grow Kids

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

