A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Understanding Vermont's child care worker shortage

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published January 31, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST
With a shortage of workers, finding available high-quality child care has become difficult for Vermont families. This hour, we talk to early childhood educators on the realities of working in childcare.

Live call-in discussion: The demand for child care in Vermont far exceeds the number of available workers. While early childhood education is vital for young children and their parents, the field has high turnover and an average salary below the state's livable wage. What can be done to solve this crisis?

Our guests:

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion