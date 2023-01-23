Two-thirds of Vermont towns will reappraise homes this year. Here's what it means for you
Live call-in discussion: Property values in Vermont are soaring, and that means homes in two-thirds of Vermont towns and cities will need mandatory reappraisals this year, according to a new assessment from state tax officials.
This hour, we'll hear from the Tax Department about what these reappraisals mean for homeowners and potential buyers.
Our guest is:
- Jill Remick, director of property valuation and review for the Vermont Department of Taxes
