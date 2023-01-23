© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Two-thirds of Vermont towns will reappraise homes this year. Here's what it means for you

By Connor Cyrus,
Matthew F Smith
Published January 23, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST
A surging real estate market has led to mandatory reappraisals for homes in about two-thirds of Vermont towns and cities. This hour, we talk with a state tax official about the reappraisal process.

Live call-in discussion: Property values in Vermont are soaring, and that means homes in two-thirds of Vermont towns and cities will need mandatory reappraisals this year, according to a new assessment from state tax officials.

This hour, we'll hear from the Tax Department about what these reappraisals mean for homeowners and potential buyers.

Our guest is:

  • Jill Remick, director of property valuation and review for the Vermont Department of Taxes

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Connor Cyrus
Connor Cyrus joined Vermont Public as host and senior producer in March 2021. He was a morning reporter at WJAR in Providence, Rhode Island. A graduate of Lyndon State College (now Northern Vermont University), he started his reporting career as an intern at WPTZ, later working for WAGM in Presque Isle, Maine, and WCAX Channel 3, where he covered a broad range of stories from Vermont’s dairy industry to the nurses’ strikes at UVM Medical Center. He’s passionate about journalism’s ability to shed light on complex or difficult topics, as well as giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Matthew F Smith
Originally from Delaware, Matt moved to Alaska in 2010 for his first job in radio. He spent five years working as a radio and television reporter, radio producer, talk show host, and news director. His reporting received awards from the Alaska Press Club and the Alaska Broadcasters Association. Relocating to southwest Florida, he was a producer for television news and NPR member station WGCU for their daily radio show, Gulf Coast Live. He joined Vermont Public in October 2017 as producer of Vermont Edition.
