Hoping to boost housing stock, Vt. lawmakers go after zoning rules

Vermont will need an additional 35,000 to 45,000 housing units by 2030 in order to bring the supply in line with demand, according to a recent estimate by the Vermont Housing Finance Agency.

Getting anywhere close to that number would require a dramatic increase in the pace of construction in Vermont. And this week, lawmakers in the House and Senate unveiled proposals that try to make the state's zoning ordinances more conducive to new development.

Vermont Public’s Mary Williams Engisch spoke with politics and government reporter Peter Hirschfeld, who has been talking with elected officials, housing developers and environmental organizations about these new bills. Their conversation below has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Mary Engisch: So, over the last few years, the debate over affordable housing has seemed to center on money more than anything else. Why are lawmakers now leaning so heavily into zoning and permitting reform?

Peter Hirschfeld: Because just about everyone who's involved in getting housing built in Vermont says zoning and permitting, including at the local level, are some of the major reasons that the state is having so much trouble bringing affordable housing stock online.

There was a time when state and local governments were rightly concerned about over development in the state. Manchester Rep. Seth Bongartz says the local zoning regs they crafted way back when to kind of slow development turned out to be really effective. And, he says, that's precisely the reason that a lot of the development proposals are getting caught up in red tape.

Now, that doesn't necessarily hurt the higher income people that can afford a 3,000-square-foot house on 10 acres in the woods somewhere. But Bongartz says it's a real problem for working class Vermonters who are looking for an affordable place to call home.

“When municipalities have kind of holdover ordinances, if you will, from the ‘60s and ‘70s and even the ‘80s that require large lots or low density in downtowns, it has the effect of keeping low-and-moderate-income people from being able to live there,” Bongartz said.

Seth Bongartz has introduced a bill in the House that would effectively force municipalities to allow more units to be built in downtowns and village centers that are already served by sewer and water.

They'd have to allow up to five units per acre, which is a lot more than many towns and cities allow right now. And crucially, Mary, they'd also have to allow for the construction of multifamily units like duplexes and quadruplexes, where current zoning allows for a single-family dwelling.

Those are big changes and something that lawmakers and developers say could go a long way toward increasing the pace of construction.

Pete, you just talked about this legislation that's been introduced into the House, but the Senate is also working on housing legislation. How aligned are these bills? And can we expect to see any disagreements between the chambers over how to address the housing shortage?

They’re actually a lot of similarities between the bills, notably the requirement for increased density in areas that are already served by sewer and water.

Sen. Kesha Ram-Hinsdale chairs the Senate committee that oversees housing issues in that chamber. In addition to what the House is doing, she also wants to provide some financial help to first generation homebuyers. She says if Vermont wants to boost its workforce and reverse aging demographics then we need to become a more diverse and inclusive place. And she says housing policy is one of the best ways to do that.

“Vermont has the fifth largest racial home ownership gap in the country," she said. "About 72% of white Vermont families own homes, which squares with the national average, but just 21% of Black families own homes in Vermont, which is quite low."

So, Kesha Ram-Hinsdale says if you sort of forced the issue on construction of townhouses and duplexes and other forms of high-density housing in downtowns and provide financial incentives to people who haven't previously been able to afford a house, then you begin to put the dream of home ownership in reach of people who haven't been able to attain it yet.

And finally, Pete, the governor talked a lot in his inaugural address about the need to eliminate regulatory barriers to housing. What's his administration saying about the Legislature's approach?

Josh Hanford is the commissioner of the Department of Housing and Community Development. He's a Scott appointee. He called the bills in the House and in the Senate a good start, and something that governor can definitely get behind. But he's hoping the Legislature will take a look at Act 250 as well, which is the 50-year-old law that puts statewide regulations over housing development.

Hanford, for example, says there's a provision in Act 250 that triggers a review when 10 housing units are built within a five-mile radius within a five-year time period. He says that's precisely the kind of provision that leads to unnecessary sprawl, and if lawmakers want to promote compact development in downtown areas, then, he says, they're going to need to get rid of provisions like that. That, you know, have the effect of encouraging, he says, more diffused development patterns.

Lawmakers I've talked to in the House seem a little bit reluctant to touch Act 250 unless it's an overarching reform of the entire law. Sen. Ram-Hinsdale, however, says we can expect to see her committee make some more surgical changes, I suppose, to Act 250 that people like Josh Hanford have identified as barriers to housing.

I should also mention we're going to see more zoning and permitting proposals as the session progresses, including some for more rural parts of the state. Some of those are going to be pretty controversial in the environmental community.

So, it's going to be a fast moving and complex debate, and one with potentially substantial ramifications on the housing landscape in Vermont.

