A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

Vermont gun control bill would add age limit for semi-automatic weapons, among other measures

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Tedra Meyer
Published January 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST
Rifles, long guns and hand guns for sale.
Seth Perlman
/
AP
This hour, an update on gun control measures being considered by Vermont lawmakers in the 2023 legislative session.

State lawmakers are considering wide-ranging gun legislation that would, among other measures, prohibit the possession of semi-automatic weapons by Vermonters under the age of 21.

Host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with VTDigger political reporter Sarah Mearhoff about her coverage of the gun bills under consideration in Montpelier.

Our guest is:

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Tedra Meyer
Tedra joined Vermont Public as a producer for Vermont Edition in January 2022. Before moving to Vermont, she was a journalist in New York City for 20 years. She has a master's degree in journalism from New York University.
