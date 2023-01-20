Vermont gun control bill would add age limit for semi-automatic weapons, among other measures

State lawmakers are considering wide-ranging gun legislation that would, among other measures, prohibit the possession of semi-automatic weapons by Vermonters under the age of 21.

Host Mikaela Lefrak speaks with VTDigger political reporter Sarah Mearhoff about her coverage of the gun bills under consideration in Montpelier.

Our guest is:



Sarah Mearhoff, VTDigger political reporter

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

