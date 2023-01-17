What to know about cuts to extra federal food assistance

Live call-in discussion: Supplemental SNAP payments have helped thousands of Vermonters close the hunger gap over the last several years, but those additional benefits will expire in March. This hour, we'll talk to food security advocates about what's changing, and how Vermonters can get the help people get the assistance they need.

Our guests are:



Ivy Enoch, food security advocacy manager with Hunger Free Vermont

food security advocacy manager with Hunger Free Vermont Emily Cohen , director of community resources with the Vermont Foodbank

, director of community resources with the Vermont Foodbank Liz Scharf , director of community economic development and food security with Capstone Community Action

, director of community economic development and food security with Capstone Community Action Meg Burmeister, executive director with the Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or tweet us @vermontedition.