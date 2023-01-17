© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

What to know about cuts to extra federal food assistance

By Connor Cyrus,
Andrea Laurion
Published January 17, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST
Volunteers at the Winooksi Food Shelf follow new COVID-19 safety protocols and arrange a Saturday food pick-up program outdoors.
Matthew Smith
/
Vermont Public Radio
Vermonters who depend on additional federal assistance will receive reduced benefits starting in March.

Live call-in discussion: Supplemental SNAP payments have helped thousands of Vermonters close the hunger gap over the last several years, but those additional benefits will expire in March. This hour, we'll talk to food security advocates about what's changing, and how Vermonters can get the help people get the assistance they need.

Our guests are:

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

