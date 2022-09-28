After pandemic surge, Vermont Foodbank says inflation is triggering a new wave of need

Two out of every five Vermonters say they’re having trouble putting food on the table. Soaring inflation, rising food costs and the lingering effects of the pandemic mean food insecurity remains as high as it was during the heights of COVID-19. And stigma around accessing help persists. We're talking with the head of the Vermont Foodbank about food insecurity across northern New England—and what's being done to address it.

Our guest is:



John Sayles, CEO of the Vermont Foodbank

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

