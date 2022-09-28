© 2022 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

A graphic with gradients of green with the words "vermont edition" in white and a small logo in the top left reading "Vermont Public" with a triangular shape representing the outline of vermont
Vermont Edition

After pandemic surge, Vermont Foodbank says inflation is triggering a new wave of need

Published September 28, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT
A person in a mask sits behind a table with boxes of food on it.
Matthew Smith
/
Vermont Public
Volunteers at the Winooski Food Shelf, seen here masked in the spring of 2020, lay out food for clients on outdoor tables. Those monitoring food insecurity across northern New England say the need today is as severe as it was during the height of the pandemic.

Two out of every five Vermonters say they’re having trouble putting food on the table. Soaring inflation, rising food costs and the lingering effects of the pandemic mean food insecurity remains as high as it was during the heights of COVID-19. And stigma around accessing help persists. We're talking with the head of the Vermont Foodbank about food insecurity across northern New England—and what's being done to address it.

Our guest is:

Broadcast live at noon on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2022; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

